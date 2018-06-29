Borussia Dortmund's 2018-19 Bundesliga fixtures in full

Lucien Favre will face an immediate test of his credentials at Borussia Dortmund after they were handed a home game against RB Leipzig at the start of the 2018-19 Bundesliga season.

Favre, the successor to Peter Stoger as head coach at Signal Iduna Park, discovered his side's provisional schedule when the fixtures for the new campaign were released on Friday.

The tricky opener against Leipzig will be followed by matches against Hannover, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.

Dortmund's first meeting with Bayern Munich will come at home on matchday 11 in November, while they visit rivals Schalke in early December with the return fixture slated for the end of April.

Should he still be in charge by the end of the campaign, Favre will come up against former club Borussia Monchengladbach on the final week of the season.

Here are Borussia Dortmund's 2018-19 fixtures in full. All dates are to be confirmed once televised schedules are decided.

August 25/26: RB Leipzig (H)

Matchday 2: Hannover (A)

Matchday 3: Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Matchday 4: Hoffenheim (A)

Matchday 5: Nurnberg (H)

Matchday 6: Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Matchday 7: Augsburg (H)

Matchday 8: Stuttgart (A)

Matchday 9: Hertha Berlin (H)

Matchday 10: Wolfsburg (A)

Matchday 11: Bayern Munich (H)

Matchday 12: Mainz (A)

Matchday 13: Freiburg (H)

Matchday 14: Schalke (A)

Matchday 15: Werder Bremen (H)

Matchday 16: Fortuna Dusseldorf (A)

Matchday 17: Borussia Monchengladbach (H)

Matchday 18: RB Leipzig (A)

Matchday 19: Hannover (H)

Matchday 20: Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Matchday 21: Hoffenheim (H)

Matchday 22: Nurnberg (A)

Matchday 23: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Matchday 24: Augsburg (A)

Matchday 25: Stuttgart (H)

Matchday 26: Hertha Berlin (A)

Matchday 27: Wolfsburg (H)

Matchday 28: Bayern Munich (A)

Matchday 29: Mainz (H)

Matchday 30: Freiburg (A)

Matchday 31: Schalke (H)

Matchday 32: Werder Bremen (A)

May 11: Fortuna Dusseldorf (H)

May 18: Borussia Monchengladbach (A)