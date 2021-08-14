Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich: Bayern Player ratings as Robert Lewandowski's strike forces share of spoils for holders | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich's title defence started off on a frustrating note after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park in the opening game of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.

Alassane Plea's early opener for the hosts was cancelled out just before half-time by Robert Lewandowski, although the reigning champions felt they should've won the game.

Following a shaky start to the match, which saw Borussia Monchengladbach take the lead after squandering an early opportunity, the visitors found their feet and clawed their way back. However, Serge Gnabry was guilty of missing a good chance during the opening exchanges, while Joshua Kimmich also fired an effort wide in stoppage time.

Nevertheless, it was an electric encounter with plenty of end-to-end stuff, and the stalemate was ultimately a fair outcome. On that note, here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

The Foals were a huge threat going forward, but Neuer stood firm. He made a crucial block early on, and although he couldn't keep out Plea's goal, the Bayern Munich custodian kept his composure and shape after the break when the home side pushed forward again.

Josip Stanisic - 6.5/10

The right-back, making just his second senior start for Bayern Munich, impressed in bits and parts, providing a genuine outlet down the flanks and linking up well with Lewandowski. His finishing, though, left a lot to be desired.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Upamecano'd Bayern Munich debut didn't get off to a smooth start, as his positioning was suspect, and he was also easily beaten for the opening goal. Although he improved after the break, the Frenchman was lucky to escape without conceding a late penalty.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Gladbach's marauding forwards pinned Sule back in his own half and gave him a tough time, so much so that he lost possession 13 times in the game. But to his credit, the German defender made two clearances and registered an 87% passing accuracy.

Alphonso Davies - 7/10

Bayern Munich's very own road-runner once again impressed with his blistering speed. His constant runs were a big cause of concern for the hosts, and he laid two key passes too.

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

The midfield maestro was once again the heart and soul of Bayern Munich, pulling the strings with aplomb from the centre of the park and assisting Lewandowski from a corner. But Kimmich's night turned sour when he missed a crucial opportunity to win the game for his side at the death.

Leon Goretzka - 7.5/10

Bayern Munich's battering ram, Goretzka held his ground well in midfield following a wobbly start. He made four tackles and distributed the ball well, completing 91% of his passes.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Sane lasted 75 minutes in the game, but wasn't seen much. He struggled to get involved in the proceedings, although he created one good chance for Lewandowski early on after the break, the highlight of his match on the night.

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

He created a half-chance for Lewandowski early on, which remained the only notable piece of action from the Raumdeuter, who although ran tirelessly for the rest of the game to try and make things happen for his team.

Serge Gnabry - 7/10

The winger displayed an excellent work rate, constantly running in behind Gladbach's defence and laying a wonderful through-ball for Davies early on after the break. But he should've buried his chance in the seventh minute.

Robert Lewandowski - 8/10

He didn't see much of the ball, although his on-target effort in the 14th minute was kept out by Sommer, who later denied the Bayern Munich striker once again. But there was no stopping the Pole when he latched onto a corner on the cusp of half-time after being given a free run.

New season, same Lewandowski! 🔥



He gets Bayern on the board with this volley! pic.twitter.com/F7pmtHRUc6 — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2021

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes:

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

He came on for the ineffective Sane and fired his shot wide off target.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 6/10

The Cameroonian's enduring image of the game was getting in the way of a Kimmich cross which bounced off his shoulder and went behind for a goal-kick.

Bouna Sarr - 7/10

Sarr got only eight minutes in the match, but still managed one interception and one blocked shot.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

The talented youngster looked dangerous, and laid one key pass too.

