Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Borussia Monchengladbach host Freiburg at the Borussia-Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 4), looking to recover from their latest setback.

The Foals lost 4-0 to Mainz in their last top-flight game on Saturday, with Lee Jae-sung, Marcus Ingvartsen, Ludovic Ajorque and Nelson Weiper scoring. Following their ninth defeat of the season, Daniel Farke's side slipped to tenth in the standings with 29 points from 22 games, having won only eight times.

Monchengladbach have overseen a truly miserable campaign by their own standards, failing to win two Bundesliga games in a row all season.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are up in fifth place, having accrued 12 points more than Gladbach. However, their two-game winning run was snapped following a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

Iranian star Sardar Azmoun cancelled out Vincenzo Grifo's first-half opener for the Breisgau-Brasilianer to force a share of the spoils.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 previous clashes, Monchengladbach and Freiburg have won 12 times apiece.

They have drawn their last two games, including a goalless stalemate in their first meeting of the ongoing season.

Freiburg won 6-0 on their last visit to Borussia-Park, with six players getting on the scoresheet in the first half. That is the visitors' biggest Bundesliga win.

Freiburg have picked up more points against Schalke (63) than they have against Gladbach (57), converted to 3 points per win where applicable.

The visitors have more top-flight goals against the Foals than against any other side.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last three league games. Their tally of 41 points from 22 games this season is a club record, beating their previous best of 40 in the 1994-95 campaign..

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction

Gladbach haven't beaten Freiburg since April 2021, and their form this season has been terrible as well. The Breisgau-Brasilianer didn't win their last top-flight game but have the quality to beat the Foals. It should be close but expect the visitors to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

