Borussia Monchengladbach vs Karlsruhe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Karlsruhe at the Borussia Park on Tuesday in the second round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and advance to the next round of the cup after what has been an appalling season so far.

M’gladbach’s woes continued last weekend as they fell to a humiliating 3-0 home league defeat to defending champions Bayern Munich, leaving them bottom of the league table after eight games played.

Die Fohlen’s only competitive win this season came in the opening round of the cup when they got a narrow 3-2 win over fifth division side Atlas Delmenhorst, with interim manager Eugen Polanski desperate to get his first win when they host a lower division side in midweek.

Karlsruhe, on the other hand, picked up a resounding 4-1 win over SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the 2. Bundesliga last time out to register their fifth league win of the season after 10 outings. The visitors were rampant in the opening round of the DFB Pokal as they thrashed tier-four side Meuselwitz 5-0 back in August and will fancy their chances when they make the trip to face a struggling side.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Karlsruhe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 48th meeting between the two sides. Borussia Monchengladbach have won 17 of the previous 47 meetings, 17 have ended in draws, while Karlsruhe have won the remaining 13.

This midweek will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 2008-09 season.

The hosts have the worst offensive and the joint-second worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, with only six goals scored and 18 conceded after eight games.

Only three teams in the German second division have scored more goals than Karlsruhe’s 17 after 10 games played.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Karlsruhe Prediction

Die Fohlen are favorites to get a much-needed win against a lower division side on Tuesday, but will need to make significant improvements on their recent domestic performances to ensure they advance to the next round.

KSC will be optimistic to get a result despite being up against a side with more quality and will likely look to force the game to penalties, but could ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Karlsruhe

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Karlsruhe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last six games)

