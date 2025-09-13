Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

The action continues in round three of the German Bundesliga as Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen lock horns on Sunday. Horst Steffen’s men have failed to win their last 13 visits to Borussia Park and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor 15-year streak.

Ad

Luca Netz and Franck Honorat both found the back of the net to fire Borussia Monchengladbach to a 2-0 victory over Schalke in a friendly on September 5.

Head coach Gerardo Seoane hopes the friendly result can catalyze a strong run of form in the league, where Die Fohlen have failed to win their opening two matches.

Monchengladbach kicked off the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign with a goalless draw against Hamburger on August 24, one week before losing 1-0 at the hands of Stuttgart.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen turned in a resilient team display last time out when they struck twice in the final 15 minutes to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Before that, Steffen’s men fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB Pokal on August 15, one week before suffering a 4-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga opener.

Werder Bremen have failed to taste victory in their last seven matches across all competitions (5L, 2D) and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Werder Bremen in the league, picking up eight wins and five draws since a 4-1 loss in October 2010.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in five of their last six Bundesliga away matches, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of March.

Die Fohlen are on a run of nine straight league games without a win, losing six and claiming two draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Leipzig.

Ad

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Buoyed by their friendly victory over Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to secure their first league win since March. Steffen’s men have a poor record at Borussia Park and we see them struggling this weekend once again.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of their last eight encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More