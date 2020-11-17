Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Italy in a UEFA Nations League clash in Sarajevo on Wednesday evening.

The Italians are in pole position to qualify for the knockouts from this group, which also includes Poland and the Netherlands, who clash in Chorzow on Wednesday as well.

Italy are currently top of Group A1, a point ahead of the Dutch, and two ahead of the Poles. A win against Bosnia and Herzegovina would ensure that the Azzurri qualify for the semifinals.

If they draw, then Italy will be dependent on the Dutch not winning against Poland, if they are to qualify. If Italy lose, both Poland and the Netherlands could leapfrog them.

Italy only brought their Nations League destiny back in their own hands in their last game, when they beat Poland 2-0 in Reggio Emilia. A Jorginho penalty and a late goal from Domenico Berardi gave Italy a 2-0 win in a game that they were dominant in, against Poland.

As for the Bosnians, they were mostly ragged against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, losing 3-1 in a game where the scoreline flattered them.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have won two out of their previous four games against the Bosnians, losing one and drawing one.

In the reverse fixture in Florence in September, Italy drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Stefano Sensi canceling out Edin Dzeko's opener.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Italy form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be without star striker Edin Dzeko, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Edin Dzeko

Suspended: None

Italy have concerns especially in the attacking areas, with Moise Kean and Vincenzo Grifo injured. Ciro Immobile didn't join the Azzurri squad at all. Defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Alessio Romagnoli are injured too.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna, Alessio Romagnoli, Vincenzo Grifo, Moise Kean

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ciro Immobile

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Branimir Cipetic, Ahmedhodzic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac; Miralem Pjanic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Gojko Cimirot; Rade Krunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Edin Visca

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Prediction

Even though the Italians only managed a draw in the previous game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their recent form means that they will fancy themselves to get a comfortable win in this game.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy