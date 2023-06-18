Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Bosnia & Herzegovina host Luxembourg at the Bilino Polje on Tuesday (June 20) in Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, beating Iceland 3-0 in March but have since lost their way. Bosnia lost 2-0 to Slovakia in their second game before suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Portugal last time out.

Bosnia are fifth in their group with three points picked from an obtainable nine.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, drew goalless against Slovakia in their opener before suffering a 6-0 hiding to Portugal in their next game. They, however, returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. Norwich's Danel Sinani opened the scoring before Gerson Rodrigues bagged the second late on.

The visitors are third in the group with four points.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams, with Bosnia winning all of them. They won 1-0 in a friendly last year.

Luxembourg are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Bosnia have scored once in seven games in the fixture.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in seven games across competitions.

Bosnia are 57th in the FIFA rankings, 34 places above Luxembourg.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Prediction

Bosnia are on a run of back-to-back losses and have lost three of their last four games across competitions. They are, however, on a five-game winning streak at home and head into the game full of confidence.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg's latest result snapped their five-game winless streak. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should =see Bosnia win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 Luxembourg

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bosnia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last seven meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes