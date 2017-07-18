Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying

Peter Bosz will wait until the end of the transfer window to see whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at Borussia Dortmund.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 19:33 IST

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz has reacted with caution to the news Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain at Signal Iduna Park this close season, claiming "only at the end of August can we be sure".

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with moves to AC Milan and Chelsea in recent weeks, prompting Dortmund to impose an unspecified deadline to conclude a deal before the Gabon international would be made to stay and focus on preparations for the new Bundesliga season.

Fresh reports emerged in Germany on Tuesday suggesting that deadline had now passed and the 28-year-old would remain at Dortmund but Bosz was wary.

Speaking after the 3-1 International Champions Cup win over Milan in Guangzhou, a game in which Aubameyang scored twice, the Dutchman said: "I am really glad he's in my squad. And while he's here I will use him and everyone can see why today.

"I am really happy that he's here. But in modern football, only at the end of August can we be sure [that he will stay].

"He's a fantastic guy and a fantastic player."

???? "Wir sehen das Transferfenster als geschlossen an! Die Zeit hat den Ausschlag gegeben!" #Zorc zu #Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/9DdL9FbYF2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 18, 2017

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc also confirmed the club were now intending to keep their star striker.

He told reporters in China: "We have decided that the window for a transfer for Auba is now closed.

"Time was a decisive factor.

"We will now plan to have him with us. We have communicated this to him and his family."

Asked if anything would alter the club’s stance, he added: "There would have to be something crazy for that to change."