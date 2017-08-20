Bosz lauds 'special' Gotze after star's return

Mario Gotze's return for Borussia Dortmund pleased Peter Bosz, but the coach plans to be careful with his midfielder.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 06:21 IST

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz hailed the "special" Mario Gotze after the midfielder made his competitive return on Saturday.

Gotze, 25, made his first appearance for Dortmund in seven months in a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg.

The Germany international had been out of competitive action since January 29 after it was discovered he was suffering with a metabolic disorder.

Bosz was pleased to see Gotze return but said he would be cautious in how he handled the midfielder's comeback.

"It went really well. He has played really good but he is a really good player," he said. "But we have to be careful.

"That is why we substituted him after one hour. We won't take any risk and if he had to he could have gone on.

"Again, we have to be careful. He has played well and obviously he is a special player."

Goals from Christian Pulisic, Marc Bartra and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Dortmund to their comfortable win in their league opener.

Gotze was happy to be back playing, telling BVB total!: "I've never been out for such a long time, so it's not that easy.

"All the more fortunate I am now that it has worked. We made a great game, won 3-0 away.

"There simply remains a positive and happy feeling."