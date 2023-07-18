Botafogo vs Patronato Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

Botafogo welcome Patronato to the Estadio Nilton Santos in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday (July 19).

Botafogo have set one foot in the next round after beating Patronato 2-0 in the first leg of the knockout playoffs in Parana. Strikes from Carlos Alberto and Janderson were enough to extend the Brazilian side’s winning run to three games ahead of the return leg in Rio de Janeiro.

Three days after their win at Patronato, Fogo claimed another two-goal victory, this time at home against RB Bragantino in the Brazilian top flight. They're dominating the league, establishing a 12-point lead atop the standings. Botafogo are unbeaten at home in five games across competitions.

Patronato, meanwhile, are competing in the Argentine second-tier Primera Nacional following their relegation from the Primera Division last year. They were not expected them to stand up to a formidable side like Botafogo but played admirably in the first half of the first leg, creating many goal chances.

El Patron will be traveling to Rio de Janeiro with nothing to lose, which would lift the pressure off their shoulders. Overturning a two-goal deficit at the Estadio Nilton Santos appears near impossible for the Argentine visitors, though. However, manager Rodolfo Jorge De Paoli says that it’d be “another learning curve for his young team”.

Botafogo vs Patronato Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Botafogo have lost just once in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have kept eight clean sheets in their last ten games.

Botafogo have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Patronato have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Botafogo have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Patronato have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Botafogo: W-W-W-W-D; Patronato: W-L-L-W-W

Botafogo vs Patronato Prediction

One player who has stayed in the spotlight is Tiquinho Soares - the top scorer of the Brazilian Serie A this season with ten goals. He also has four assists.

Soares scored twice in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and is expected to play a key role for Botafogo in the remainder of the campaign. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri boasts ten clean sheets – the highest in the league.

Patronato, meanwhile, are struggling in the Primera Nacional, sitting 11th with 31 points – ten off the top spot – and appear to be no match for Botafogo. Expect a comfortable win for Botafogo due to their brilliant form.

Prediction: Botafogo 3-0 Patronato

Botafogo vs Patronato Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Botafogo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Botafogo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Patronato to score - No