Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bournemouth break club-record for Colombia international Lerma

Omnisport
NEWS
News
234   //    08 Aug 2018, 01:11 IST
Jefferson Lerma
Jefferson Lerma playing for Levante

Bournemouth have broken the club's transfer record to sign Jefferson Lerma from Levante.

The Colombia international has agreed a five-year deal after Bournemouth paid a reported £25million to the LaLiga side.

Lerma featured in all four of Colombia's matches at the World Cup and will now have the chance to showcase his skills in the Premier League.

"I'm so happy to be a Bournemouth player," the 23-year-old told the club's official website. 

"The transfer has taken a long time because it took a while for the clubs to reach an agreement, but the most important thing is that I am here now and everyone got what they wanted in the end.

"I have always loved the Premier League style of football and am very happy to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to success and doing important things for the club."

Lerma's arrival means Bournemouth have broken their transfer record for the second season in a row, his fee eclipsing the £20m reportedly paid to buy Nathan Ake from Chelsea.

"It's no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer," said manager Eddie Howe. 

"Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield.

"He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview
RELATED STORY
Chelsea manager annoyed with winger and all the latest...
RELATED STORY
England midfielder Cook signs new Bournemouth deal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth renew Wilson, Surman contracts
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth snap up Wales' Brooks from Sheffield United
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 top players who have made over 400...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us