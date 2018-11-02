×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bournemouth don't fear Man United – Francis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    02 Nov 2018, 05:20 IST
SimonFrancis - Cropped
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis believes his team have nothing to fear against Manchester United, saying they were perhaps favourites.

Eddie Howe's high-flying side host United on Saturday, sitting sixth in the Premier League and three points ahead of their visitors.

Francis said the teams' starts to the season could even suggest Bournemouth deserved favouritism for the clash at Vitality Stadium.

"There is certainly no fear factor. The form book would say we might be favourites going into the game," he told The Mirror.

"I don't think we see it as a free hit any more, these kinds of games, because we believe we can beat them.

"With the points we have accumulated so far even if we lose to Man United, people might think, 'It's OK, they have had a good start to the season', but we don't see it like that.

"Even in our first season when we played the big teams nobody would back us to get any points, but this is our fourth season and we have come a long way."

Francis, whose side are only six points behind the top two in Manchester City and Liverpool, said his team needed to push United.

"These games are the ones we can grab by the scruff of the neck and take to Man United," he said. "The lads will be raring to go, are looking forward to every Premier League game and why not? We are on good form.

"We will be at it from the start, pressing high and trying to win the ball back to give the fans something to get excited about."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
Rooney: Man United players still behind Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who had a career-defining loan move
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City fear Manchester United will...
RELATED STORY
Top players from gameweek 10 in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United eyeing Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Victory against Everton gives Jose...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Every opening day match of the last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us