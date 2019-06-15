Bournemouth issue update on Fraser future amid Arsenal links

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake has reiterated that a contract offer remains on the table for winger Ryan Fraser amid rumoured interest from Arsenal.

Scotland international Fraser scored seven goals and laid on 14 assists for his team-mates in the Premier League last season.

But the 25-year-old's future at the Vitality Stadium has been called into question as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his existing deal.

Fraser admitted earlier this week he is flattered by the links to Arsenal but he fears being priced out of a move to the Emirates Stadium, with Bournemouth rumoured to be holding out for £30million.

14 - No player in Europe's big five leagues has provided more assists than Ryan Fraser in league play this season (14, tied with Jadon Sancho). Braveheart. pic.twitter.com/xmdB0nSzyt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2019

As the speculation continues to mount, Bournemouth have made clear they are not actively looking to sell the ex-Aberdeen wideman.

"Much has been written and spoken about the future of Ryan Fraser, as his contract with AFC Bournemouth heads into its final 12 months," Blake said in a statement published on the club's official website.

"As is the club’s policy, details regarding contract negotiations or transfer activity are kept confidential and do not enter the public domain.

"However, following some recent reports I felt it was imperative to speak publicly and provide balanced clarity on the situation. The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

"In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

Our first six games of the new @premierleague season!



v Sheff Utd (H)

v Aston Villa (A)

v Man City (H)

v Leicester (A)

v Everton (H)

v Southampton (A)#afcb pic.twitter.com/w9fbK6c0pj — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) June 13, 2019

"He went on to have an outstanding season, helping the club secure a fifth successive season of Premier League football.

"During that time, I have been - and continue to be - in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

"Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth."

Fraser's tally of 14 assists last season was bettered only by Eden Hazard, who swapped Chelsea for Real Madrid last week.