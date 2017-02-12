Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery

by Reuters News 12 Feb 2017, 15:20 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Millwall v AFC Bournemouth - FA Cup Third Round - The New Den - 7/1/17 Bournemouth's Adam Federici looks dejected Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.

The Australia international, who is second choice behind Artur Boruc and has made five appearances this season, picked up the injury in training, Bournemouth said in a statement on the club website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam," said manager Eddie Howe, whose team host fifth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday.

"But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness."

Bournemouth, who were ninth in the table at the turn of the year, have slipped to 14th after failing to win a single league match in 2017.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)