Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bournemouth snap up Wales' Brooks from Sheffield United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    01 Jul 2018, 15:29 IST
DavidBrooks - cropped
David Brooks in action for Sheffield United

Wales international David Brooks has joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for a reported £10million fee.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who represented England at under-20 level, put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Brooks made 33 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18 as the Blades finished 10th in the Championship and is keen to step up a division.

"The chance to come and play for a club in the Premier League is a great opportunity for myself. I'm delighted to be on board," said Brooks in a statement.

"When you look at Eddie Howe as a manager you want to be involved in something like that. He's got big ambitions and with younger players he develops them well and he gives them a chance.

"That's something I'm looking for and he was one of the main attractions for me to come to Bournemouth."

Howe said: "We've seen enough to suggest he is a player who could be outstanding at this level in the future if he develops in the right way and is willing to learn and improve.

"I believe he has a very exciting future and I'm delighted that future will be here at Bournemouth."

Premier League 2018-19
Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester United; 5 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Three things Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-0
RELATED STORY
5 players who played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Growing up with Arsene Wenger & Arsenal!
RELATED STORY
England midfielder Cook signs new Bournemouth deal
RELATED STORY
Yaya Toure: 4 Premier League clubs the Ivorian could join
RELATED STORY
3 things that went right for Liverpool against Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us