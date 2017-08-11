Bournemouth's Stanislas out for a month with injury

by Reuters News 11 Aug 2017, 17:20 IST

(Reuters) - Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas could miss a month of Premier League action after suffering a groin injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Stanislas was one of Bournemouth's key attacking figures last season, finishing the Premier League campaign with seven goals and five assists in 21 appearances.

"Junior Stanislas is out and that's a big miss at the moment," Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday's league opener at West Bromwich Albion.

"I don't see it being particularly long, a month maximum. Everyone else is in contention for Saturday.

"We've got a good squad this season and in my seat, you don't want to disappoint people. It does give you some confidence though that we have a number of good players and over the season, everyone will have to play their part."

Howe also confirmed new signing Jermaine Defoe and defender Steve Cook are back in contention after suffering injuries during the pre-season.

Bournemouth are set to kick off their third season in the Premier League after finishing ninth last season. Howe believes his squad has improved significantly and is capable of producing special performances.

"I'm looking forward to this season. We're in a good place, the players have come back fit and focused and I'm happy with the pre-season we've had. I think we're ready to go at West Brom," Howe added.

"We've got better than the season before. I believe that this team can do special things, but we’ll have to wait and see how things go."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)