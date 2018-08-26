Boyata scores Celtic winner amid fan protests

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata

Dedryck Boyata scored the winner on his return to action for Celtic as supporters protested against the defender's behaviour.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed earlier this month the Scottish champions had rejected a bid from Fulham for the centre-back.

Boyata subsequently did not make himself available for a Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens, with Rodgers at a loss to explain the defender's absence.

But Boyata was restored to the Celtic team for Sunday's Scottish Premier League game at home to Hamilton, the Belgium international making his first appearance of the season.

And he went on to hit the winner for Celtic despite the club's fans showing their displeasure at his selection, with a banner held up inside the ground reading: "Boyata - not fit to wear the jersey."

Captain Scott Brown, however, defended Boyata's presence in the side, praising the 27-year-old's performance.

"Shows you his character. He came in and trained well. Everyone in the squad is together, we are all behind him and he wants to play," said Brown. "That’s the main thing. He showed his qualities today. He was outstanding.

"He scored a goal and got us the three points we deserve. We celebrate as a team. We win together as a team. We get beat together as a team. Everyone is together."