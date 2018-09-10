Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Boys proved they belonged on same pitch as elite opponents: Pinto

PTI
NEWS
News
72   //    10 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Proud of his players for competing well against a superior French team, India's U-19 football head coach Floyd Pinto said his boys proved that they belonged on the same pitch as their elite opponents.

The Indian U-19 team went down 0-2 against the French U-19 side in the four-nation tournament, which concluded on Sunday.

"I am happy with the team's performance in the tournament," Floyd said.

"The boys stood firm and restricted a far superior opponent for most of the match. Considering some of the French players are playing in French Ligue 1, our boys did a brilliant job. They proved that they belonged on the same pitch as their elite opponents," he added.

A goal in each of the two halves helped France eke out a 2-0 victory.

"In such matches, it is imperative that we defend well. The two goals we conceded came from minor errors. We need to work on that aspect," he quipped.

The Indian team had earlier lost by a late goal against Slovenia (0-1) and had gone down 0-5 to Croatia in its first match.

"All three games were against high quality opponents, preparing for the Euro U-19 2019 qualifiers. I am extremely proud of my boys. Looking back, we were unable to take our chances, especially those against Slovenia. The only blip was the first half against Croatia where we conceded a lot of goals," Floyd said.

The team will now depart for the Serbian shores where the colts will clash against the hosts in back-to-back International friendlies on September 13 and 17.

"Serbia will be another challenge and we are hopeful about carving out a win. Those matches will further help us in our preparation for the season ahead," Floyd said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 goalkeepers who started as outfield players
RELATED STORY
Four-Nation Tour 2018, India U-19 vs France U-19:...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: AIFF appoints Floyd Pinto as Indian...
RELATED STORY
7 times Lionel Messi proved that he too can be as dirty...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
The Disturbing Case Of Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Cotif Cup 2018: Head Coach Floyd Pinto names 25 member...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 outfielders who became goalkeepers
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us