Brady cuts news conference short after Guerrero-Edelman PED questions

29 Jul 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his news conference on Saturday, unwilling to answer questions regarding his body coach Alex Guerrero's potential links to Julian Edelman's positive PED test.

Brady spoke to the media for the first time during the team's training camp, but after just over six minutes, decided not to continue.

Brady's team-mate Edelman was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, and reporters wanted to get the QB's take on whether Guerrero - who has trained a number of the Patriots players - was connected to the issue.

"I have no comment. That's just ridiculous. I'm out," Brady said, ending the media conference abruptly.

Edelman was more willing to talk as he addressed his relationship with Guerrero, but took accountability for his suspension.

"What's in the past is in the past. I love Alex," Edelman said, via ESPN. "Ultimately I'm worried about just going out here and playing football and not here talking about ... make a headline on something. I'm just here playing football buddy. 

"It's disappointing with the penalty and the findings. I'm definitely accountable. For that. But ultimately my focus is going out and trying to work my knee, get better each day."

