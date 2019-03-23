×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brandt confident Germany can return to the top

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    23 Mar 2019, 00:02 IST
Julian Brandt - cropped
Germany midfielder Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt described Germany's 2018 as like getting "smashed in the face", yet he is confident Die Mannschaft can recover and become an elite side again.

World Cup winners in 2014, Joachim Low's side offered a meek title defence in Russia as they bowed out at the group stage, and they were then relegated from the Nations League top tier having finished bottom of a group featuring Netherlands and France.

This calendar year has not started much better for Germany, who were booed off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Serbia in a friendly in Wolfsburg, yet Brandt is confident that the team's quality will soon shine through.

"Sometimes you have a year where nothing goes right and you get smashed in the face, that happens," the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder told Omnisport.

"Afterwards you start again and it will go uphill again. So we know the situation, we know how good we are.

"We don't have to hide just because we had a bad year."

Germany face Netherlands in their first Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, the Dutch having thrashed Belarus 4-0 in their first game on Thursday.

Low's side met Ronald Koeman's men in the Nations League, with Netherlands winning the first game 3-0 and then scoring twice late on to draw 2-2 in Gelsenkirchen.

Advertisement

Yet Brandt feels that second game in November was an indication that Germany can still compete with the best nations in world football.

"In the game against Netherlands we saw that we are on the same level," he added.

"In the first game we got beat fairly but in the second game we let the win get away.

"So we don't have to make ourselves worse than we actually are. We are a good team, even though the results weren't what we wanted them to be, but this will change again, I'm sure."

France, who succeeded Germany as world champions in Russia, were the other team in that Nations League group.

After a 0-0 draw in Germany, France came from behind to win 2-1 in Paris, with Brandt conceding that there is a gulf in class between the two that Low's team need to make up before the next major tournament.

"There are one-and-a-half years left until it's going to be important again," he said.

"I think that we're currently a bit away from France and our team in 2014, which won the World Cup, but you can catch this up."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bierhoff: Germany not in doomsday scenario
RELATED STORY
Young midfielders Havertz, Brandt leading Leverkusen revival
RELATED STORY
Germany makes 3 new call-ups to replace dropped Bayern trio
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Brandt fires Leverkusen to 5-1 rout of Mainz
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 Germany World Cup 2014 winners who survived Joachim Low's cull
RELATED STORY
Klostermann handed Germany debut, Neuer preferred to Ter Stegen in new-look team
RELATED STORY
Low announces new-look Germany squad after axing Bayern Munich trio
RELATED STORY
Pogba confident Manchester United can reach top four
RELATED STORY
Germany axes World Cup winners Mueller, Boateng, Hummels
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Real Madrid fans react to Zidane return!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
Tomorrow CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
Tomorrow ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
Tomorrow CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us