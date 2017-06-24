Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is fit and in contention to start La Roja's game with Australia in Moscow on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 17:49 IST

Claudio Bravo could return for Chile's final group game at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The Manchester City goalkeeper has not played since April 27 when he injured a calf muscle in the Premier League game with rivals Manchester United.

But he has trained with the rest of the Roja squad in Russia and could replace Johnny Herrera for the clash with Australia in Moscow.

Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi said: "Claudio is fit, he's managed to train the last couple of days just like his team-mates. He's available and ready to play. We'll decide who plays on Sunday."

Bravo's two-month hiatus from competitive action could be a factor, however, when Pizzi comes to selecting his team for a game in which the South American champions require a solitary point to progress to the semi-finals.

"Obviously we will take that into account, as we take into account we're talking about quality players so it's not that important they haven't played in the last couple of months," he added.

"In the last two training sessions he has been fit, but yes we will bear that [his lack of playing time] in mind."