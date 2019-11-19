×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Brazil can feel Fabinho's confidence – Tite

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Nov 2019, 09:22 IST
Fabinho - Cropped
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Brazil can feel the confidence Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has brought to the squad, according to coach Tite.

Fabinho made his 11th appearance for Brazil off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Friday, having made an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Tite said the 26-year-old had added plenty to Brazil, who are on a five-match winless run ahead of facing South Korea on Tuesday.

"Fabinho has built a positive growing. All the times he played, he played very well," he told a news conference.

"And he brings confidence from his club to the Brazil national squad. In a natural way, and we can feel it. It's not that you can only see it, you can feel it.

"Fabinho is playing his normal football in a role that he also has at Liverpool."

Brazil are winless since lifting the Copa America trophy in July, putting some pressure on Tite at the helm.

Tite was criticised by Rivaldo after the loss to Argentina, the Brazil great unhappy with the decision to give Lucas Paqueta – who was substituted at half-time – the number 10 shirt.

Advertisement

However, Tite would not be drawn into firing back at Rivaldo, instead speaking of his respect for the former Barcelona star.

"I respect opinions, I don't give opinions on them. I learnt to respect them," he said.

"And I also have a very clear opinion on Rivaldo. He was a great player and the image that comes to me is of him controlling the ball on the chest and scoring in Barcelona. The most beautiful thing in this world. That's my opinion."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow NOR ISR 01:15 AM North Macedonia vs Israel
Tomorrow BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
Tomorrow SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
Tomorrow SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2019
FT ARG URU
2 - 2
 Argentina vs Uruguay
FA Cup 2019-20
Tomorrow EAS STO 01:15 AM Eastleigh vs Stourbridge
Tomorrow PET STE 01:15 AM Peterborough United vs Stevenage
Tomorrow GIL SUN 01:15 AM Gillingham vs Sunderland
Tomorrow EXE CAM 01:15 AM Exeter City vs Cambridge United
Tomorrow BUR SAL 01:15 AM Burton Albion vs Salford City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us