Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brazil legend Ronaldo buys major share in Real Valladolid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
605   //    03 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Ronaldo is presented as Real Valladolid's new principal shareholder.

Brazil great and former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has become the majority shareholder of LaLiga outfit Real Valladolid.

The World Cup winner has acquired a 51 per cent stake for a reported €30million and will serve as chairman of the board of directors.

He was presented during a ceremony at the Valladolid town hall on Monday alongside club president Carlos Suarez, who will continue in the role, and city mayor Oscar Puente.

Ronaldo, 41, retired from football in 2011 following a decorated career that included five full seasons in Spain with Barcelona and Madrid.

"I want everyone to form this club and invite the fans to participate in this project," he told a news conference.

"Give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and hopes. I want you to be part of the present and future of Real Valladolid."

Valladolid ended a four-season absence from LaLiga by winning promotion via the second-tier play-offs last term.

They have secured two 0-0 draws either side of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in their opening three matches of the new season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Ronaldo set to buy LaLiga's Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
5 players that Arsenal nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Real Madrid best forward of all time
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo: English sides will push Real Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
4 players Real Madrid should sign to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us