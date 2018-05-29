Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brazil midfielder Fabinho to join Liverpool: official

Press Trust of India
News 29 May 2018, 09:16 IST
Paris, May 29 (AFP) Monaco midfielder Fabinho will join Liverpool following the World Cup finals in Russia, the French Ligue 1 club and the Premier League giants announced Monday.

Brazilian international Fabinho, 24, had agreed at the end of last year's title-winning campaign to remain one more season in the Principality.

But agreement has now been reached with the Premier League club that will see Fabinho join the Reds after the finals in Russia. No financial details were given by either club, although some reports claim the deal is worth USD 58m.

"AS Monaco has reached agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Fabinho to the English club on July 1," said a statement on www.asmonaco.com.

Usually deployed as a defensive midfielder, Fabinho has scored 31 goals in 233 appearances for Monaco since arriving at the club in 2013 from Real Madrid, winning the French league title in 2017.

Liverpool, looking to bolster their squad following a great season in which the Anfield giants reached the Champions League final, only to suffer a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, confirmed the deal on their official website.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm a deal has been agreed for the transfer of Fabinho from AS Monaco," said a statement.

"The Brazil midfielder will formally seal a switch to the Reds on July 1 after successfully completing a medical and finalising terms on a long-term contract at Melwood. Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com: "I am really excited about this move.

"This is something that I always wanted - this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn't have to think that much about coming over. "I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I'm able to win titles with this club. I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club's history."

Fabinho, who has four caps for Brazil, becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window

