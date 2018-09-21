Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brazil recall Jesus for friendlies vs Argentina and Saudis

Associated Press
NEWS
News
118   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:34 IST
AP Image

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been recalled by Brazil for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina in October.

Coach Tite announced his squad on Friday, with three new faces: Bordeaux defender Pablo, Hannover midfielder Wallace, and Barcelona striker Malcom. He also brought in under-21 goalkeeper Phelipe to give him international experience.

The friendlies will be in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 12 and 16.

Jesus didn't score in Brazil's six-game campaign at the World Cup until the quarterfinal against Belgium. He wasn't summoned for Tite's first squad after Russia, for friendlies against the United States and El Salvador. Brazil won both.

Jesus has scored once for Man City in five appearances this season.

Tite also said Juventus winger Douglas Costa was not chosen after he was suspended on Wednesday for four matches in Italy after spitting on Sassuolo midfielder Eusebio Di Francesco.

Brazil will gather for the friendlies on Oct. 8 in London.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Phelipe (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Manchester City), Eder Militao (Porto), Fabinho (Liverpool), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pablo (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Wallace (Hannover).

Strikers: Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Malcom (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton).

