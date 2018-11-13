×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Brazil's Tite calls up Rafinha, Augusto and Sandro for friendlies

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    13 Nov 2018, 11:09 IST

Sao Paulo Nov 13 (AFP) Brazil coach Tite was forced into some late changes to the squad that will face Uruguay and Cameroon in friendlies in England after Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury.

Tite called up Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara on Monday to replace Casemiro, who is suffering from a sprained ankle that could sideline him for several weeks.

He also added Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Coutinho's absence was expected after Barca announced Thursday he had a hamstring problem that would keep him out for two weeks.

Tite had been hoping to call upon Marcelo but the Real left-back hasn't recovered yet from a thigh problem suffered two weeks ago in the clasico, which the Madrid side lost 5-1 against their bitter rivals from Barcelona.

Brazil's football federation released a statement saying Tite had been "waiting to see if he would recover" but after Marcelo missed Real's 4-2 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend it was decided he wouldn't be fit.

Brazil will play Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates stadium on Friday before taking on Cameroon in Milton Keynes four days later.

It will be their last two matches of the year having recorded four straight friendly victories since exiting the World Cup in Russia at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Brazil beat the United States 2-0, El Salvador 5-0, Saudi Arabia 2-0 and Argentina 1-0 in their last four matches. The side is building towards the Copa America next year, which it will host from June 14 to July 7

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Brazil recall Jesus for friendlies vs Argentina and Saudis
RELATED STORY
Injured Coutinho, Marcelo dropped for Brazil friendlies
RELATED STORY
Rafinha replaces injured Casemiro in Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
Brazil call up Malcom, drop Thiago Silva and Willian
RELATED STORY
Brazil call up Andreas Pereira & Arthur but omit Man City...
RELATED STORY
Neymar's behaviour deserves praise, Tite claims
RELATED STORY
Jesus scores as Brazil beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Tite says Vinicius Jr lacks lucidity...
RELATED STORY
Brazil brings in Lucas Moura for friendlies in Saudi
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Rafinha apologises for Halloween costume
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us