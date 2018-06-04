Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brazil star Neymar 'at 80 per cent' after return from injury

Despite scoring a wonderful opening goal as Croatia were defeated 2-0 at Anfield, Brazil's Neymar says he is still seeking full fitness.

News 04 Jun 2018, 01:17 IST
Neymar
PSG and Brazil star Neymar

Neymar says he is at "80 per cent" after scoring a superb goal on his return from three months out with a broken foot.

Brazil's talisman opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Croatia as Tite's men warmed up for the World Cup with a straightforward victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Neymar's goal, a thumping finish off the crossbar after beating a trio of defenders, showed the Paris Saint-Germain star at his best.

But Neymar insists he is not yet fully fit and is still concerned he could aggravate the injury that ruled him out of the end of the domestic season.

"It's been three months since the injury," Neymar told reporters post-match. 

"To be back to do what I love the most, which is to play football, and even score a goal... I'm very happy.

"But I still have some fear, a certain fear, but little by little, with each training session, I'm letting myself go.

"Let's see what the week's training will be like. Little by little I'm getting better. I'm happy for today.

"I still feel a little uncomfortable, but it's normal because I've stayed a long time without stepping on the pitch.

"I'm 80 per cent."

Neymar: I'm not at 100 per cent yet
