×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Breakfast with a wrestling legend - Sharp gets visit from WWE star Foley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    12 Mar 2019, 17:57 IST
SharpFoley2-Cropped
Billy Sharp and Mick Foley

Two exponents of very different kinds of finishes shared breakfast on Tuesday as Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp enjoyed a visit from WWE legend Mick Foley.

Sharp has been pivotal to the Blades' promotion charge, scoring 22 goals in 32 Championship games, and celebrated one of his two efforts in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City by pulling Foley's Mr Socko sock puppet from his shorts and recreating his famous 'Mandible Claw' finishing move on team-mate George Baldock.

And Sharp met the man himself prior to United's clash with Brentford as Foley, invited to the game at Bramall Lane, showed up at the forward's home.

Sharp wrote on Twitter: "Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend."

The 33-year-old Sharp said the signed Mr Socko replica had been provided to him by an old friend from an amateur side. Perhaps Foley provided him with a spare to reprise the celebration.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bundesliga Legend Lothar Matthäus to visit India
RELATED STORY
10 Footballers with most individual awards in world football
RELATED STORY
5 Famous chants from 2018/19 Premier league season 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football stadiums of 2018 World Cup (Part 3)
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: It’ll be a big mistake from the Gunners to let him go, says a former United ace on Ramsey's departure
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Who should replace Ernesto Valverde if he gets sacked?
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona legend takes a dig at Real Madrid after Champions League elimination
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea rejected three offers from three clubs for star player, Real Madrid signing Ronaldo replacement could hurt Barcelona and more - January 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Real Madrid will bounce back, says Galacticos legend, Luis Figo
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona 'involved in a quarrel with Neymar's father' 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us