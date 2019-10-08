×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan sack Giampaolo after just seven games

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    08 Oct 2019, 23:30 IST
marcogiampaolo-cropped
Former Milan coach Marco Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo has been sacked as head coach of AC Milan after just seven games in charge.

The Rossoneri have endured a difficult start to the campaign and not even a 2-1 win over Genoa on Saturday was enough to convince the board to keep Giampaolo.

After replacing Gennaro Gattuso at San Siro, Giampaolo was tasked with building on Milan's fifth-place finish in Serie A last season but his tenure got off to a poor start with a 1-0 defeat at Udinese on opening weekend.

Victories over Brescia and Hellas Verona followed, but a 2-0 derby defeat to Inter preceded losses against Torino and Fiorentina.

In a brief statement published on Tuesday, the club said: "AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the first team.

"The club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career."

Former Inter boss Stefano Pioli is expected to be named as Giampaolo's replacement.

Pioli has been out of work since resigning from his previous job at Fiorentina in April. He has also had spells with Lazio and the Nerazzurri during his coaching career, lasting just seven months in charge of the latter between November 2016 and May 2017.

Another former Inter boss in Luciano Spalletti had been linked, while Gattuso was tipped with a swift return and Milan great Andriy Shevchenko was thought to have been under consideration.

Advertisement

Pioli's immediate task will be to inspire a side sitting 13th in Serie A after seven matches, already 10 points adrift of leaders and defending champions Juventus.

Gattuso led Milan to their highest placing since the 2012-13 campaign, but a failure to gain Champions League football and question marks over the team's style of play saw him replaced by Giampaolo, who spent three years at Sampdoria before taking the Milan job.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
11 Oct RUS SCO 12:15 AM Russia vs Scotland
11 Oct AUS ISR 12:15 AM Austria vs Israel
11 Oct NOR SLO 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Slovenia
11 Oct LAT POL 12:15 AM Latvia vs Poland
11 Oct CRO HUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Hungary
11 Oct SLO WAL 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Wales
11 Oct NET NOR 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
International Friendlies 2019
Today BAH AZE 10:00 PM Bahrain vs Azerbaijan
11 Oct SER PAR 12:15 AM Serbia vs Paraguay
11 Oct MOR LIB 11:30 PM Morocco vs Libya
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us