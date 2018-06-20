Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal sign goalkeeper Leno from Leverkusen

Germany international Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen has become Unai Emery's second signing for Arsenal.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 00:37 IST
713
Leno cropped
New Arsenal signing Bernd Leno

Arsenal have signed Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, becoming the second arrival since Unai Emery took over as manager.

The 26-year-old, capped six times by his country, joins the Gunners for a reported £19.2million fee and ends a seven-year spell with Leverkusen.

Leno is expected to compete with first-team goalkeepers Petr Cech and David Ospina at Arsenal after the pair endured tough 2017-18 campaigns.

While Leno was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2017, he failed to earn a place in Joachim Low's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, as Manuel Neuer recovered from injury in time to earn a call-up.

The goalkeeper will instead soon link up with Arsenal for pre-season, with Emery delighted with his capture.

"We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us. Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience," the new manager told Arsenal's official website.

"He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years. We are all excited that Bernd has chosen Arsenal Football Club and look forward to start working with him in pre-season."

Emery has already bolstered his Arsenal side with the addition of Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, who joined on a free transfer from Juventus.

 

 

Premier League 2017-18 Bundesliga 2017-18 Arsenal
Reports: Arsenal want German goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Top 3 goalkeeper targets for Unai Emery at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu...
RELATED STORY
5 "cursed" footballers
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with two top...
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 summer signings that Arsenal could make
RELATED STORY
Leverkusen sign goalkeeper Hradecky
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery preparing a triple raid...
RELATED STORY
Sokratis has chosen Arsenal over Manchester United, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us