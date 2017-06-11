Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen

Serge Gnabry has signed a three-year deal with Bayern Munich after previously announcing he would leave Werder Bremen.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 15:37 IST

Serge Gnabry during his time at Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen for a fee believed to be in the region of €8 million.

The 21-year-old recently already announced that he would leave Werder after just one year at the club and he has now inked a contract with Bayern until June 2020.

Gnabry had also attracted the interest of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig with his fine performances in 2016-17, but the reigning Bundesliga champions have won the race for his signature.

"It is a big honour to become a part of Bayern," Gnabry commented on his transfer.

"I have an exciting challenge ahead and I am really looking forward to it."

#Gnabry: "It's a huge honour for me to sign for #FCBayern. I have exciting times ahead of me, which I look forward to." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/3SjyOPXyjS — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 11, 2017

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, was pleased to welcome another Germany international to the Allianz Arena.

"We are very happy to have secured the services of another young Germany international in Serge," he stated. "Serge has developed really well at Bremen."

Gnabry came through the ranks of the Stuttgart youth academy, but left the club for Arsenal before breaking into the first team.

Proud to become part of this club — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) June 11, 2017

He never really managed to secure regular first-team football at Arsenal, though, and eventually left the Emirates side for Bremen ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga outings.

The winger becomes Bayern’s third signing ahead of next season after the previous captures of Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, while they also made Kingsley Coman’s stay at the club permanent after a two-year loan spell.