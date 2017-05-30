Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund and head coach Thomas Tuchel have parted ways with immediate effect after an eventful 2016-17 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's time at Borussia Dortmund has come to a premature end after it was confirmed his contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

The 43-year-old still had a deal with BVB until June 2018, but his future at the club had long been in doubt following his strained relationship with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and the club's board of directors.

Tuchel guided Dortmund to DFB-Pokal glory at the weekend when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, but the Bundesliga giants have now decided there is no longer a foundation to continue their collaboration and have parted ways with their head coach.

In a statement released on the club's official website, Dortmund insisted Tuchel's departure had nothing to do with his disagreement with Watzke.

2.1 - @TTuchelofficial had the best points per game ratio of all BVB coaches in the @bundesliga_de (2.1). Farewell. pic.twitter.com/0MBTMnyDa3 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 30, 2017

"We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel for his successful time at BVB, culminating in Saturday's DFB-Pokal win. We would like to wish Thomas Tuchel all the best for the future," the statement said.

"Borussia Dortmund will not go into details about the reason behind this decision, which is the result of a longer process.

"BVB would like to emphasise this decision was not based on a difference of opinion between two people. Borussia Dortmund's wellbeing will always be more important than individuals."

Tuchel's fall-out with Watzke stemmed from the rearranged Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco, which was rescheduled less than 24 hours after Dortmund's team bus was the victim of a bomb attack.

After the 3-2 defeat Tuchel voiced his displeasure at the situation and claimed neither he nor his players had been consulted over the decision, something Watzke denied.

Tuchel has been heavily linked with taking over at Arsenal should Arsene Wenger end his long association with the Premier League club, while Nice manager Lucien Favre has been touted as a possible successor at Signal Iduna Park.

Having joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2015, Tuchel steered them to second place in the Bundesliga table in his first season at the club.

They lost Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but still managed to secure third place and automatic qualification for the Champions League.