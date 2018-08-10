Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Cameroon international Zambo Anguissa joins Fulham from Marseille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
333   //    10 Aug 2018, 01:12 IST
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa playing for Cameroon

Fulham have announced the signing of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, the Cameroon international joining from Marseille for a reported €30million.

Zambo Anguissa adds to an impressive transfer window for Fulham, who were promoted to the Premier League after winning the play-offs last season.

The midfielder made 37 league appearances in the 2017-18 season to emerge as one of the most exciting young players in Ligue 1.

And Fulham have now completed a deal to sign the 22-year-old, who has agreed a five-year-deal at Craven Cottage.

Zambo Anguissa joins another import from Ligue 1, former Nice midfielder Jean Seri, at the club. Seri had previously been linked with Barcelona.

Fulham have also signed Sergio Rico, Fabri, Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle, Maxime Le Marchand, Calum Chambers, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joe Bryan as well as Luciano Vietto and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan.

"I am delighted to have signed for Fulham. This is a new chapter in my career and one I'm really looking forward to," Zambo Anguissa said.

"I hope to bring my qualities to this new project. I like a challenge and I will ensure that I give my very best to my team, the club, and the supporters."

