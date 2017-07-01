Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Premier League champions Chelsea on a free transfer.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 18:47 IST

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero in action for Manchester City

Premier League champions Chelsea have made their first signing ahead of the new season, bringing in former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

Caballero was one of five senior players allowed to leave City at the end of their contracts by Pep Guardiola, with Chelsea moving quickly to secure the 35-year-old on unspecified terms.

He will provide cover for regular goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following the sale of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.

"I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England," said Caballero. "I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season."

Caballero spent three seasons at Manchester City, performing heroics in the League Cup final in 2016, saving three penalties against Liverpool to secure the trophy for his side.

The Argentinian battled with Claudio Bravo for the gloves last season and ended the campaign as City's regular goalkeeper, with Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo pleased to bring Caballero to Stamford Bridge.

"We are very happy to have Willy on board," Emenalo said. "He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game.

"We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to pre-season training."