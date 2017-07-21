Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker Morata

Alvaro Morata has joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth £70million.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 23:06 IST

Chelsea have completed the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata on a five-year deal .

The Spain international arrives for a reported club-record fee ofÂ Â£70millionÂ after the Stamford Bridge side missed out on re-signing Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United from Everton for Â£75m.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti, Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero were all purported targets for the Premier League champions after boss Antonio Conte told Diego Costa he was not part of his future plans.

Conte and Morata missed out on working with each other at Juventus when the former took on the Italy job in July 2014, but the 24-year-old striker is now set to spearhead his title defence.

"I am so happy to be here," saidÂ Morata.Â

"It's an incredible emotion to be part of this big club.

"I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible."

Morata returned to Real Madrid from Juventus ahead of the 2016-17 season and scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances for the Spanish and European champions, although he made just 14 starts.

He is Conte's third major signing of the close-season after defender Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived from Roma and Monaco respectively. Chelsea also brought in former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero as goalkeeping cover.

Speaking earlier on Friday before the deal had been officially confirmed,Â Conte said:Â "He is a good player, the right prospect for Chelsea and hopes to show his value with us.Â

"I think for sure this is a good signing for us, he is a young player but has a lot of experience, he went to Juventus and Real Madrid. He has a lot of experience and I think this is a good signing for us.

"We have added a fantastic striker, even at a young age he has won a lot already and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the squad."

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said:Â "We are delighted to complete Alvaro's signing and welcome him to the club.Â

"We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action.Â Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad."

