BREAKING NEWS: Costa banned for four Serie A matches for spitting

Costa banned for four Serie A matches for spitting

Brazil and Juventus star Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa has been banned for four matches after spitting at Federico Di Francesco in a match between Juventus and Sassuolo, Lega Serie A has announced.

Costa clashed with the Sassuolo forward at the end of Sunday's Serie A match, which Juve won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goals for the club.

The Brazil international elbowed and headbutted Di Francesco then spat in the face of his opponent, with referee Daniele Chiffi producing a red card after a VAR review of the incident.

Costa apologised on social media without mentioning Di Francesco, while Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed his player had been provoked.

Lega Serie A confirmed in a disciplinary update on Tuesday that Costa will serve a four-match ban, with the punishment only relating to the spitting incident.

The 21-year-old Sassuolo attacker, son of Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, has issued an angry denial after reports suggested he had racially abused Costa.

"I am profoundly upset by the allegations and the inventions which have appeared on various national media outlets," Di Francesco said. "All of this is offensive and denigratory.

"I will not allow racist behaviour and/or phrases that do not pertain to my values and ethics, and that are fruits of the imagination of others, to be attributed to me. I ask for and demand respect."