BREAKING NEWS: Di Maria signs new three-year PSG deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 31 Oct 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Breaking News

Angel Di Maria has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Argentina international has been a key part of his side's domestic dominance since joining from Manchester United in 2015.

He has now committed his future to the Ligue 1 champions until June 30, 2021, by which time he will be 33.

"I am very happy to have extended my contract with Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's official website.

@PSG_English are thrilled to announce that Ángel Di María has signed a contract extension through 2021 with the club! #DiMaria2021



#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/IGn3gPuAtZ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 31, 2018

"I have loved the last three years in Paris, where I have everything I need to play my best football. Every day, I feel honoured and motivated to be a part of such an ambitious project – unique in Europe.

"Along with my team-mates, we have a lot more great things to achieve and we will continue to help PSG grow as a big club internationally.

"The support of all those that love this club will help us go beyond our own limits and defend our colours with passion and determination. Together, we will experience more fantastic emotions and overcome numerous new challenges. I am convinced that the best is still to come."