Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021

AC Milan have been busy in the transfer market, but securing Gianluigi Donnarumma's signature on a new contract may be their best business.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 22:05 IST

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed a new four-year deal with AC Milan to disappoint a host of high-profile suitors.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper brought the long-running saga over his future to an end by committing to the San Siro club until 2021, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain having been credited with an interest in him.

Donnarumma, who is represented by agent Mino Raiola, had rejected an offer to extend his contract beyond 2018, but the promise of improved terms – thought to be €6million a year – have encouraged a change of heart.

The news comes after prolonged speculation over Donnarumma's intentions, with the Italy international having been widely tipped to leave.

He deleted his Instagram account and claimed it was hacked during the European Under-21 Championship after a string of mixed messages on social media and also had fake money thrown at him by angry supporters during Italy's match against Denmark in that competition.

Donnarumma's decision to stay will further bolster Vincenzo Montella's plans for 2017-18, with the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini having been brought in.