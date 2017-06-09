Herrlich named Leverkusen boss

Heiko Herrlich is back at Bayer Leverkusen after agreeing a deal to lead the Bundesliga club from next season.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 16:33 IST

Heiko Herrlich celebrates Jahn Regensburg's promotion

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former striker Heiko Herrlich as their new head coach, replacing Tayfun Korkut.

Herrlich started his professional career with Leverkusen and made 83 appearances for the club in all competitions over four years.

The former Germany international went on to play for Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund before moving into coaching.

The 45-year-old took charge of Bochum, Unterhaching and Bayern Munich's Under-17 team before his previous role with Jahn Regensburg, with whom he won promotion to 2. Bundesliga at the end of 2016-17.

Leverkusen have lured him back to the BayArena, though, after a disappointing campaign that saw them sack Roger Schmidt and part company with Korkut as they finished 12th in the Bundesliga.

Herrlich has signed a two-year contract with his former club and is relishing the chance to test himself in Germany's top flight.

BREAKING: Heiko #Herrlich will be the new head coach for #Bayer04 !



He used to play for us! Welcome back, Heiko!



More details soon... pic.twitter.com/0FJ6lkcjqM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 9, 2017

"It is a fantastic opportunity to return to the Bundesliga as a coach, and to the starting point of my professional career," Herrlich told the club's official website.

"It is a great feeling to be back and have the responsibility for a team that is extremely talented and ambitious.

"We want to achieve the best possible results in the season ahead and re-enter the top positions of the league."

Sporting director Rudi Voller is convinced Herrlich is the right man to take Leverkusen forward, particularly with the brand of football that saw Jahn Regensburg promoted last season.

"He is a very ambitious and goal-orientated coach," Voller added.

"He favours an attractive, aggressive and active way of playing football which is in line with the concept of Bayer."