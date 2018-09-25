Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Isco an El Derbi doubt due to appendicitis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    25 Sep 2018, 17:20 IST
Isco - cropped
Real Madrid star Isco

Real Madrid star Isco is a doubt for El Derbi against Atletico Madrid after the club confirmed he was facing surgery due to acute appendicitis.

Isco experienced stomach pains on Tuesday, one day before Madrid travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to face Sevilla in LaLiga.

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui did not give a timetable for the Spain international's return, but it appears unlikely he will be fit for the derby at home against Atletico on Saturday.

"He had a stomach pain this morning. It looks like appendicitis," Lopetegui told a news conference.

"Hopefully it's a speedy recovery. When a player's out it's always bad news and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We've got a good squad and somebody else will have to play. I have total confidence in the rest of my players."

"I have not been able to talk to him. He's about to go into surgery. I hope he can quickly get back into shape."

Dani Carvajal did not train with his Madrid team-mates on Tuesday and could also be set to miss the clash with Diego Simeone's side.

"We'll see [if Carvajal will miss El Derbi]. He had an overload and has not improved as we expected," said Lopetegui, who confirmed he will sit out the match in Andalusia.

"We have to wait. He will not play against Sevilla. It's an injury you have to look at day by day.

"Injuries will happen. In this case it's been unfortunate, but they are normal. We have to face them with a level head and with confidence in the player who comes in."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Isco calls for Modric to win Ballon d'Or after Champions...
RELATED STORY
Write whatever you like - Isco hits out at journalist
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v AS Roma: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Isco: I'm not going to speak to Ronaldo again!
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
5 Most memorable El Clasico disputes 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why the Lopetegui's Real Madrid looks more fun...
RELATED STORY
Isco: Real Madrid don't miss Ronaldo... yet
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us