Juventus complete €20m Cuadrado signing

Juan Cuadrado has left Chelsea for Juventus on a three-year contract in a deal worth ?20m.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 23:29 IST

Juan Cuadrado in action for Juventus

Juventus have paid €20 million to sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea on a three-year deal after terms regarding a permanent transfer included in his loan move were met.

Cuadrado has spent the past two seasons on loan at Juve having failed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Fiorentina in January 2015.

The Colombia international returned to Chelsea in July 2016 before another temporary switch to the Turin giants was agreed, and those terms have resulted in his switch being been made permanent.

An official club statement read: "Juve announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of the player Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due.

"The permanent transfer fee is €20 million to be paid in three annual instalments starting from [the] 2017-18 financial year.

"Juventus and the player signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2020."

La Fe consiste en creer lo que no vemos y la recompensan es ver lo que creemos! Gracias señor Jesus x q tuya es la victoria #juve #LE6ENDS pic.twitter.com/eHOoVQisvx — Juan Cuadrado (@Cuadrado) May 21, 2017

Cuadrado has made 83 appearances for the club, the latest of which came in the 3-0 victory over Crotone that secured Juve's historic sixth successive Scudetto.

That clinched a third straight domestic double for the Bianconeri, with Cuadrado featuring heavily in the most recent two.

Juve will win a first treble in their history if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3, and the 28-year-old has missed just one match in their European campaign.