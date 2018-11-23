×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BREAKING NEWS: Kante signs new five-year Chelsea deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
526   //    23 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST
NGoloKante - Cropped
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The France international has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in recent years, having been instrumental in Leicester City's shock 2015-16 Premier League title success and subsequently becoming a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

Kante joined Chelsea for a reported £30million in 2016 and enjoyed a seamless transition, instantly becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte's title-winning side in his debut season.

Chelsea suffered last term, but Kante remained a standout figure and has continued as such under Maurizio Sarri, playing every minute in the Premier League under the former Napoli coach.

"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," the 27-year-old told Chelsea's official website.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Chelsea transfer news: Blues make offer for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star set to sign bumper new deal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star signs new contract until 2023
RELATED STORY
Kante comfortable with surprise new Chelsea role
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United to splash £80m...
RELATED STORY
Kante had offers to leave Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Alonso signs new Chelsea deal
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Chelsea could beat Manchester City to the...
RELATED STORY
How Chelsea could have lined up if they had done their...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans do not need to worry about N'Golo Kante
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us