BREAKING NEWS: Kante signs new five-year Chelsea deal

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The France international has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in recent years, having been instrumental in Leicester City's shock 2015-16 Premier League title success and subsequently becoming a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

Kante joined Chelsea for a reported £30million in 2016 and enjoyed a seamless transition, instantly becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte's title-winning side in his debut season.

Chelsea suffered last term, but Kante remained a standout figure and has continued as such under Maurizio Sarri, playing every minute in the Premier League under the former Napoli coach.

#FridayFeeling brought to you by @nglkante , who will be a Blue for five more years! #Kante2023 pic.twitter.com/evwr1rlKQ2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2018

"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," the 27-year-old told Chelsea's official website.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."