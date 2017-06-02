Kessie joins AC Milan on two-year loan deal

Franck Kessie, who has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Roma in the past year, has agreed a deal to join AC Milan.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 20:26 IST

New AC Milan signing Franck Kessie

AC Milan have announced the signing of midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has finalised a move to San Siro and will reportedly cost close to €28million when his permanent transfer is finalised.

Kessie was said to have failed initial medial tests this week, casting doubt over the move, but he is reported to have passed a second set of examinations on Wednesday.

"AC Milan announces the signing of Franck Kessie from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, through to 2019," a club statement released on Friday confirmed.

"The contract implies the player will join the club on a two-year loan period with obligation to buy."

Kessie is the second signing Milan have made this week, following the completion of defender Mateo Musacchio's move on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international won huge praise for his performances for Atalanta in 2016-17 as he registered six goals and four assists in 30 league appearances.

He was heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea and claimed in February that it would be "a dream" to join Jose Mourinho's side.

His arrival is a further boost to Milan in an encouraging few days, during which head coach Vincenzo Montella has also signed a new contract.

Bankrolled by the Chinese consortium that assumed majority control in April in a €740m deal, the seven-time European champions are expected to invest heavily in their squad in order to return to the Champions League and challenge for the Serie A title.