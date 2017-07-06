Leicester complete Iborra signing

Vicente Iborra lined up against Leicester City in the Champions League last season but will now star for Craig Shakespeare's men.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 17:08 IST

Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra

Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra has concluded his move to Leicester City, signing a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The clubs announced they had agreed a fee for the 29-year-old midfielder on Tuesday, reported to be in the region of £12.5million.

An imposing presence, Iborra joined Sevilla from Levante in 2013 and made 172 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 30 times and lifting the Europa League on three occasions.

He is Leicester's second signing of pre-season following centre-back Harry Maguire's arrival from Hull City.

‘Ibo’ has penned a four-year deal at King Power Stadium and becomes #lcfc ’s second signing of the summer! #WelcomeIborra pic.twitter.com/4UrSuHg0VA — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 6, 2017

"I'm very happy to be here with Leicester City and I'm looking forward to experiencing the Premier League with my new team-mates next season," Iborra told Leicester's official website.

"Everything about this club seems good and it’s been great to meet my new team-mates. I've already spoken with them about the city and the club so I can't wait to get started."

Manager Craig Shakespeare added: "I'm absolutely delighted that Vicente has joined us. He's player with such a good pedigree from his time in Spain with Sevilla and he adds some really strong competition to our squad."