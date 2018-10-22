BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui defiant amid Real Madrid sack reports

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui insists he is only focused on preparing Real Madrid to face Viktoria Plzen and not on the speculation that he will be sacked as head coach.

The 52-year-old is under intense pressure after a run of no wins in five matches in all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday leaving them seventh in LaLiga.

Widespread reports in Spain over the last 24 hours have suggested the former Spain boss could be dismissed before this week's Champions League clash with Plzen, or at least prior to the Clasico on Sunday.

But although he refused to speculate on what will happen in the coming weeks, Lopetegui stressed on Monday that he is only interested in masterminding a win at the Santiago Bernabeu against the visitors from the Czech Republic.

"I'm not thinking about anything other than the game [on Tuesday]," he told reporters.

"If you're hoping to see a dejected coach, don't look at me, because I'm excited to play the game and to win.

"We're aware that we haven't been getting good results and we only think about moving on from this moment. To fight is in the DNA of the club and that's what I have learned here.

"I don't know what will happen in a month or in a year. Right now, I'm dressed and sitting here in front of you."