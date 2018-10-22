×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui defiant amid Real Madrid sack reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
201   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:08 IST
julenlopetegui-cropped
Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui insists he is only focused on preparing Real Madrid to face Viktoria Plzen and not on the speculation that he will be sacked as head coach.

The 52-year-old is under intense pressure after a run of no wins in five matches in all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday leaving them seventh in LaLiga.

Widespread reports in Spain over the last 24 hours have suggested the former Spain boss could be dismissed before this week's Champions League clash with Plzen, or at least prior to the Clasico on Sunday.

But although he refused to speculate on what will happen in the coming weeks, Lopetegui stressed on Monday that he is only interested in masterminding a win at the Santiago Bernabeu against the visitors from the Czech Republic.

"I'm not thinking about anything other than the game [on Tuesday]," he told reporters.

"If you're hoping to see a dejected coach, don't look at me, because I'm excited to play the game and to win.

"We're aware that we haven't been getting good results and we only think about moving on from this moment. To fight is in the DNA of the club and that's what I have learned here.

"I don't know what will happen in a month or in a year. Right now, I'm dressed and sitting here in front of you."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lopetegui 'more motivated than ever' amid Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid could sack Lopetegui if results don't...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make stunning decision on Julen...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United boss is Real Madrid's first...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Chelsea manager ready to take up Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsene Wenger is the perfect manager to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us