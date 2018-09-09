BREAKING NEWS: Maguire signs new five-year Leicester deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 187 // 09 Sep 2018, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester defender Harry Maguire

England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester City following reported interest from Manchester United, the Foxes have confirmed.

The centre-back starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring in the quarter-final win over Sweden, and was linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford as United sought defensive reinforcements in the close season.

But Maguire remained with Leicester, saying he respected the club's decision not to sell him, and he has now committed his future to the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

"Ever since I came to this club, I've always reiterated how good they've been to me," Maguire told the club's website after extending his contract through to 2023.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

Maguire was named Leicester's Player of the Year after appearing in all 38 league matches last term, having signed from relegated Hull City in June 2017.

The 25-year-old made his England debut in a World Cup qualifier in Lithuania last October and established himself as a regular ahead of the finals in Russia.