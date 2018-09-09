Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Maguire signs new five-year Leicester deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
187   //    09 Sep 2018, 16:51 IST
Harry Maguire - cropped
Leicester defender Harry Maguire

England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester City following reported interest from Manchester United, the Foxes have confirmed.

The centre-back starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring in the quarter-final win over Sweden, and was linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford as United sought defensive reinforcements in the close season.

But Maguire remained with Leicester, saying he respected the club's decision not to sell him, and he has now committed his future to the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

"Ever since I came to this club, I've always reiterated how good they've been to me," Maguire told the club's website after extending his contract through to 2023.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

Maguire was named Leicester's Player of the Year after appearing in all 38 league matches last term, having signed from relegated Hull City in June 2017.

The 25-year-old made his England debut in a World Cup qualifier in Lithuania last October and established himself as a regular ahead of the finals in Russia.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Should Harry Maguire Leave Leicester City?
RELATED STORY
Puel the other one! Leicester boss jokes about Maguire to...
RELATED STORY
Harry Maguire spills the beans on his failed Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Puel determined to keep Maguire at Leicester
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Maguire, Schmeichel too valuable for Leicester to lose -...
RELATED STORY
Maguire: I respect Leicester's decision to block move...
RELATED STORY
Would Toby Alderweireld or Harry Maguire be a better...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us