Benfica agree to sell Ederson to Manchester City for €40m

Ederson's proposed transfer from Benfica to Manchester City has moved a step closer to completion after a ?40m fee was agreed.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 14:47 IST

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson

Benfica have agreed to sell goalkeeper Ederson to Manchester City for €40million, the Portuguese club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old's move to the Premier League will make him the world's second most expensive goalkeeper, after Gianluigi Buffon, who joined Juventus for €53m in 2001.

City are yet to confirm the deal, but are expected to do so on Thursday once they have received Premier League approval, with the keeper reportedly set to sign a five-year contract.

Ederson would become City's second signing ahead of next season after the capture of Bernardo Silva from Monaco, with Benfica confirming 50 per cent of the transfer fee paid by City will go to third parties if the deal is completed.

City are keen to add a new goalkeeper to their squad after the release of Willy Caballero, while Guardiola is thought to be unhappy with Claudio Bravo's performances.

The Chile international joined from Barcelona last year, but has failed to live up to expectations.

Joe Hart also returns to the Etihad Stadium following his loan spell at Torino, but the England international's future appears to lie elsewhere.

Ederson was a youth player at Benfica, eventually returning to the club in 2015 after spells at Ribeirao and Rio Ave.

He helped Benfica to a fourth consecutive Primeira Liga title this season, as well playing in their Taca de Portugal final victory last week in what is set to be his last appearance for the club.