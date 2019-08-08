×
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City seal Joao Cancelo signing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    08 Aug 2019, 01:18 IST
joao cancelo - cropped
Joao Cancelo in action for Juventus

Manchester City have completed the signing of Portugal international full-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a deal that sees Danilo move in the opposite direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after just a single season at Juve.

After spending the 2017-18 season on loan at Inter from Valencia, Juve made a move and brought Cancelo to Turin for €40.4million.

He enjoyed a fine season as the Old Lady won the Serie A title, producing a number of high-quality performances on the right flank, with his dribbling and driving runs into the attacking third catching the eye.

"City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here," Cancelo told City's website. "Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

"I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League."

City had been linked with a move for him for much of the transfer window, apparently having had an offer rejected earlier in the close season.

New coach Maurizio Sarri was said to have approved the sale of Cancelo even before he took over from Massimiliano Allegri in June.

Cancelo will compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot, unless the latter is used in a central role, while he can also offer cover on the left.

Danilo moves in the other direction, having only featured 34 times in the Premier League during his two seasons at the English club.

