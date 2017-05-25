Mandzukic extends Juventus deal to 2020

Juventus have tied Mario Mandzukic down to a new contract that will keep him in Turin for the next three years.

25 May 2017

Mario Mandzukic has signed a one-year contract extension with Serie A champions Juventus to tie him to the club until 2020.

Juve announced on Thursday that the Croatia international has signed fresh terms to retain his services for the next three years.

Mandzukic, 31, joined Juve from Atletico Madrid in 2015 for a transfer fee that could rise to €21million.

The forward has been a crucial part of Juve's season, having played 48 times in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

Mandzukic has adapted to a new position under Massimiliano Allegri in the second half of the campaign, moving to a role as a wide attacker as opposed to a centre-forward.

He scored in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final win over Monaco and netted in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Crotone, a result which sealed a sixth consecutive league title for Juve.

"Juventus are delighted to announce that Mario Mandzukic has renewed his contract until 30 June 2020, extending a journey that began in July 2015," read the club's statement.

"Power, perseverance and a penchant for decisive goals in the big moments have seen the imposing Croatian become an indispensable member of a Juventus side that has lifted consecutive domestic doubles and an Italian Super Cup since he arrived in Turin."

Juve complete their league season away to Bologna on Saturday, before they meet Real Madrid in Cardiff for the Champions League final on June 3.