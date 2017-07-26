Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says the club are in talks with Kylian Mbappe over a new contract.

Monaco are in discussions over a contract extension for Kylian Mbappe, according to the club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The 18-year-old forward has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Manchester City and elsewhere, but Vasilyev said he hoped the young France star will remain at Stade Louis II.

Monaco have already sold full-back Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Bernardo Silva to City during the transfer window, while another key midfielder in Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Chelsea, leaving the club under no financial pressure to sell prized attacker Mbappe.

At a press conference to unveil new signings Soualiho Meite and Youri Tielemans, Vasilyev responded to questions over Mbappe's future by saying: "There is no agreement with a club.

"We are, however, receiving very important requests for Mbappe. He is the greatest prospect in world football.

"We are discussing an extension with Kylian. I hope that we will get there."

Madrid were believed to be prepared to make Mbappe the world's most expensive player by paying €160m up front and at least a further €20m in potential add-ons to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is seeking to bolster his attacking options for the new season following the departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Mariano Diaz to Lyon.

Mbappe's 26 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Monaco in 2016-17 made him one of world football's hottest properties, as he helped Leonardo Jardim's side win the Ligue 1 title.